Finance giant Fidelity responds to 6 wrong Bitcoin ideas

Fidelity Digital Assets, the cryptocurrency arm of asset management giant Fidelity, published an article addressing common misconceptions about Bitcoin.

Here are the answers to those claims:

1. Bitcoin is very volatile

In his blog post, Ria Bhutoria, the company’s research director, stated that they have been insistently faced with some criticism about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies recently, and stated that the comments made were that BTC was not able to turn into a value storage tool, it was not successful in payments and it also harmed the environment:

“Bitcoin’s volatility shows us entirely that the supply remains in place and provides a market that cannot be intervened. Of course, volatility will decrease as adoption increases, derivatives enter the market, and investment products come to more industries.

2.Bitcoin failed as a payment instrument

According to Bhutoria; Payments are not the main use of the world’s first cryptocurrency, but despite this, BTC continues to offer payment assurances where the traditional payment system cannot serve well:

“As a result of Bitcoin creating a limited data exchange for decentralization, both easy and cheap verification occurs”

3.Bitcoin creates energy waste

In the blog post, the criticism that Bitcoin consumes excessive energy was also mentioned and it was emphasized that most of the energy spent by the largest crypto money in the mining process was obtained from renewable energy sources and that the energy spent was also a valid reason.

4.Bitcoin is used in illegal activities

Bhutoria responded to the issue of being used in illegal activity not only for Bitcoin, but for almost all cryptocurrencies:

“There are both good and bad actors in Bitcoin as well as cash”

5.Bitcoin is not supported by anything

The successful manager also touched on the issue that Bitcoin is not supported by any asset in the world and replied, “It is actually backed by code and by the consensus that exists among its key stakeholders.”

Bhutoria commented that the scarce supply of the largest cryptocurrency, the irreversibility of the transactions, the non-seizure of the money and the resistance to censorship, is also very important in relation to the increasing use of Bitcoin every day.

6.Bitcoin will lose its place one day

Bhutoria, who argues that there is no threat that Bitcoin may one day be passed by some of its competitors, has already been tried and the “negative” features of BTC such as limited transaction and volatility have been tried to be developed in the projects of its competitors, but the biggest crypto money is at the center of all these transactions. He said he made it valuable.



