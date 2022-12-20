Finalmouse Introduces a New Centerpiece Keyboard With an Animated Display

Finalmouse has officially unveiled its long-awaited Centerpiece keyboard with an animation-based display based on Unreal Engine 5.

Over the past few months, Finalmouse has been teasing its world’s first custom keyboard. It leaked back in November along with its one-of-a-kind turnkey display, which quickly piqued the interest of fans.

This was officially announced on December 17, 2022 at the company’s annual Finalcon event, along with a six-minute video posted on their Twitter page.

A keyboard called Centerpiece should appear in early 2023.

Finalmouse introduces the Centerpiece Keyboard

Centerpiece, known for its high—quality gaming mice such as Starlight under the TenZ brand, is Finamouse’s first attempt to create a custom gaming keyboard.

It has the infamous engraved design that fans have seen on Starlight series mice, as well as special switches, transparent key caps with side prints and a removable USB Type C cable.

But the part that steals the show is Finalmouse’s patented Laminated DisplayCircuit Glass Stack display, which displays animations from the included Steam app.

The application will have “skins” created by the company, but users will also be able to create and upload their own.

According to the company, the keyboard is “completely protected from gamers” and can withstand “severe abuse.”

We’ll probably have to wait until early 2023 to find out more about this keyboard, but we know it will be released at a price of $349.

