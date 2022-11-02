Finally, you can customize your gaming chair with Secretlab skins.

Have you ever wanted to customize your gaming chair? Secretlab has announced Skins, a system that allows you to give your gaming chair a fresh, new look.

Secretlab gaming chairs come in a variety of designs. From Valorant to Overwatch and more. Their Titan Evo 2022 is one of our favorite gaming chairs, and now you can customize it for yourself.

Secretlab has announced Secretlab Skins, an easy way to replace the design of your gaming chair. Secretlab claims that you can apply the skin in less than three minutes. Armed with a patented fitting system, the company promises that you will get a fit from edge to edge and will not even notice it.

You can check out the Secretlab skins on their website.

Secretlab skins starting at $169 are definitely not the cheapest accessory. However, it can breathe new life into a damaged stool. Now you can choose from themed designs ranging from The Witcher to Cyberpunk 2077, Game of Thrones and others.

Secretlab boasts that the skins also give you “doubled softness” in addition to using their SoftWeave fabric, which is also used in their gaming chairs.

Now they are advertising the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 as the most promising gaming chair, and you really can’t argue with that. You can replace the armrests, which were not easy to remove on previous models. Now Secretlab Skins brings an extra dimension to this. Has the cat ruined your gaming chair? Blind the skin on it. You will get a new design and will constantly update things. However, you will have to pay a little out of your pocket.

We have been testing one of these skins for a while and will let you know very soon whether they are worth the login costs or not.

Do Secretlab skins work with older models?

Unfortunately, it seems that Secretlab skins are only available for their Titan Evo 2022. This means that users who may have an older chair are left in the fools. This can be seen as Secretlab’s call to customers to upgrade their old gaming chairs.

If you click on the product link on this page, we may receive a small affiliate commission.