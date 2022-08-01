Finally! Why Jeopardy’s Permanent Host Solution Was the Right Choice

After almost two years of changing various applicants, the creators Jeopardy! Finally, it was announced that Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will share the duties of regular game show hosts. In November 2020, the cult game Jeopardy! presenter Alex Trebek died due to pancreatic cancer. Since then, Danger! tried to find a new host by switching between different guest hosts. Of these, Jennings and Bialik soon became famous.

Ken Jennings was the first guest host of Jeopardy! because of his previous experience with the quiz. He currently holds the record for the longest winning streak on Jeopardy!, having won 74 consecutive games. He has also played in several Jeopardy! promotions and tournaments. In total, Jennings earned more than $ 4 million for participating in the role of Jeopardy! participant. Later, Mayim Bialik became another popular Jeopardy! guest host. She is known for her role as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler in the sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” and for having a doctorate. in neurology, Bialik was already associated with knowledge and trivia in real life. Because of their respective qualifications, Bialik and Jennings both seemed suitable hosts of Jeopardy!, and both also performed well in fan polls.

Instead of choosing one or the other, Jeopardy! Showrunner Michael Davis announced that Jennings and Bialik are now permanent co-hosts of the show. Starting in September 2022, Jennings will host the first installment of Jeopardy! season 39. In January 2023, Bialik will take over until the end of the season. In addition, Jennings and Bialik will take turns hosting Jeopardy! Special offers like Jeopardy! The second chance tournament and the danger for celebrities! episodes. This decision to have Jennings and Bialik as co-hosts is good because it allows Jeopardy! to avoid some of its previous contradictions and creates more practical advantages than having a single host.

Why Jennings and Bialik as Jeopardy Co—Hosts is a Better Future

Despite the popularity of guest presenters such as Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy! Initially, I tried to appoint another permanent owner to this position. Based on the high ratings of his guest episodes, Jeopardy! Executive producer Mike Richards briefly became a regular quiz show host. However, shortly after the announcement, reports surfaced that Richards had been discriminated against and sexually harassed. After filming one week of Jeopardy! content, Richards resigned and was later fired from his position as executive producer. After that, Jennings and Bialik took over the duties of hosts until the end of the season. Bialik, who continues to work as an actress, has been subjected to some criticism herself, but many fans support both her and Jennings as a stable and less controversial Jeopardy! hosts.

In addition, the separation of responsibilities of Jennings and Bialik provides Jeopardy! with several key advantages. Although he committed Jeopardy! fans will recognize Jennings, Bialik will be more liked by casual viewers who are familiar with her as an actress. Because of his fame, Bialik will also fit well into the Celebrity Jeopardy game! Special it is already set up for placement. However, Bialik’s acting career also means that she has a busy schedule. By splitting the season, Jennings will be able to lead while Bialik is filming the second season of his sitcom “Call Me, Kat.” Thus, using Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as permanent hosts was a good decision, because it would allow Jeopardy! to attract new viewers, as well as adapt to the schedule of the hosts.