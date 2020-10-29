Finally this happened: The drone has thrown the dart!

A drone throwing dart is being tested in real conditions. It can hit the target accurately at a distance of 1 to 4 meters. The researchers explained that at this stage of development, robots are best at repetitive tasks.

Drones are produced that can shoot darts quickly and accurately.

This feature can make drones ideal for specific tasks such as; Setting up wireless sensor networks in hazardous areas where dozens of autonomous sensor nodes must be deployed, forming a network capable of monitoring movements over a vast area

Scientists at Imperial College London’s Aero Robotics Laboratory have built drones that can fire darts quickly and accurately. In this case, the drone is used as a launch platform for laser darts equipped with sensors.

These darts can hit relatively soft targets up to 4 meters with an accuracy of 10 cm after firing from a spring-loaded launcher. They are not as precise as robotic drones, but these drones can maintain a safe distance from their target. Future researchers point out that there are many potential linkage mechanisms, including magnets, adhesives, or chemical compounds.

Initial tests showed that the system is highly reliable. However, sometimes within a meter of the target, darts sometimes jump instead of hitting the target. At a distance of 1 to 4 meters, the dart hits the target 90 to 100 percent of the time. Although the system was operated manually, outdoor tests were also successful. The researchers state that “regular and safe operations will be carried out independently” in the future.



