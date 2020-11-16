Finally the official Friends meeting has a date

The classic series will have a one-time special episode featuring its entire original cast.

After the highly anticipated Friends meeting scheduled for this year was suspended due to issues inherent to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a new official date for the expected reunion of these friends.

The classic comedy from production company Warner Bros. will return with its entire cast to relive at least for one night all the spirit of the 90s. Apparently Jennifer Aniston and company will meet sooner than expected, according to the statements of one of the protagonists.

It was Mathew Perry himself -Chandler Bing- who was in charge of confirming the meeting through his Twitter account: “Friends meeting rescheduled for the beginning of March. It seems like a very busy year is coming. And that’s how I like it! ! “.

This gathering that has had fans and just about anyone who grew up during the 90’s anxious for years, will be held to everyone’s delight on the same film set, with the exact same setting and original Friends sound. At the legendary Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank, California.

The one-of-a-kind Friends special will air on HBO Max will feature the entire original cast, which we remember is made up of these stars: Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow.



