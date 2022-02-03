Finally, The Google Pixel 6 Arrive In Spain

Google Pixel 6: As you know, not all mobile devices reach all countries in the world. This depends on each company, who are the ones who decide when and where they will distribute the different terminals. Sometimes it’s a matter of waiting and, sometimes, it’s time to wait for that decision to come at some point (if it does). And this is what has happened in the house of those in Mountain View, where we finally know that Google will bring the Google Pixel 6 to Spain.

Finally, the Pixel 6 will arrive in Spain

Last year Google dressed up to present its Google Pixel 6 to the world. It was not for less, since the firm showed its most advanced terminal with a chip made by the brand itself. This represents a total distance from the competition of the rest of Android phones that work mostly with the Qualcomm or MediaTek chip.

On the day of its announcement, everything looked very good for those who wanted to make the leap to the company’s phone, but Spanish users were shocked to see that Google would not bring its terminal to our country. Everything seemed lost, but the company’s blog in its Spanish version has given us great news.

As can be read, the Google Pixel 6 will arrive in our country. Better still, both the standard and Pro versions will arrive, so those who want to have their device will do so with all the versions available at a general level.

Price and restrictions

How? restrictions? well yes. Google will bring the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to Spain and also to Italy. However, it will not do it with all available versions as far as options are concerned. First of all, both terminals will only come in carbon black, something that can be a minor detail simply in order to know that you have the Google terminal in hand.

The other point does affect the price since only the version with 128 GB of internal storage will be available. Knowing this, you should know that the Pixel 6 will be available in the Google store for a price of 649 euros and 899 euros in the case of the Pixel 6 Pro.