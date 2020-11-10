Finally, Spider-Man: Remastered (PS5)

Insomniac Games ensures that they have listened to the players and will finally allow us to export the game from PS4 so that we can continue our progress.

Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered for PS5 will allow to receive the games of the original version of PS4, initially not compatible since it is a remastering and not a backwards compatible game, they argued at the time. The Californian company reported on the night of this Monday through this Monday that the game will be updated at the end of November to allow the games of the PS4 version to be exported and transferred to the remastering (cross-save).

How to get Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered for PS5: two methods

The PlayStation 5 version, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, can only be obtained in two ways: either through the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition version – which includes the Miles Morales game and the remastering of the Peter Parker’s original adventure— or by buying the simple edition of Miles Morales on PS4 or PS5 (free update if we jump to the next gen) plus an additional 20 euros subscription to also receive the remastering of the original.

We are talking about a graphic renovation with ray tracing, 4K and 60 FPS, the three DLC of The City that never sleeps, characters remodeled in skin, eyes, hair and facial animations; modeling of a new Peter Parker; ray traced ambient reflections and shadows; improved lighting; greater drawing distance; Performance mode to play at 60 frames per second in Ultra HD; 3D audio; haptic feedback with the DualSense; three new Spider-Man suits; new trophies; new features in Photo Mode and instant uploads thanks to the PlayStation 5 SSD memory.

Both the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition hit stores this November 12, although in Europe we will have to wait until November 19 to buy the console. Sony has updated the methods of obtaining our reservation; We invite you to know the new general information and that of the GAME chain. You can find out about all the launch games for PlayStation 5 through this article.



