Finally! Snapchat tests dark mode in iOS app

After a long time, Snapchat is finally planning to implement dark mode in its iOS app. The novelty was revealed this week through internal tests with a limited number of users.

As we know, Apple launched dark mode on iOS last year and several applications have already adapted to the novelty. However, many Snapchat users complained that the social network did not yet have support for the feature, something that should change within the next few months.

In response to the Apple Terminal website, the Snapchat team said it is testing “night mode” with few users and in select markets.

So far, despite confirming the arrival of the novelty in the iPhone system, Snapchat declined to comment when Android will also be awarded the feature.

Anyway, it is already tradition for the social network to prioritize iOS. Thus, we can say that Android users will still need to wait a little longer to test the novelty.

Remember that Snapchat has also used a feature similar to TikTok to get users’ attention. The social network even announced a millionaire award at the launch of the novelty.