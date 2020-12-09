Finally Revealed What Exactly Dust For The Series

Lyra and Dr. Malone have been prevented from continuing their work together. However, that hasn’t stopped Dr. Malone from trying to replicate the results Lyra achieved with the particles in His Dark Materials.

After Dr. Payne shows Latrom his computer system, the Cave, and informs him of the goals of his work, he introduces him to Mary, who passed out at her desk after spending an entire night at His Dark Materials.

In His Dark Materials, Mary becomes suspicious of Boreal after he informs her that he admires women with good work ethics, but becomes more interested after he indicates that he would like to fund her research.

She may be right: Lord Boreal’s intentions for her investigation are unlikely to be innocent. And after what he discovers about shadow particles later in the episode, the need for discretion becomes even more dire in His Dark Materials.

Mary is working in the Cave once again trying to make contact with the particles like Lyra did. She clears her mind and finally makes contact. The particles tell him to ask a question in His Dark Materials.

The particles tell Mary in His Dark Materials that they are dark matter and confirm that dark matter is the same as dust. They also confirm that they are conscious.

The particles tell you that they are not human, but humans have always known them. Mary is surprised to discover that there is more than one consciousness like this, but the particles say there are “uncountable billions” in His Dark Materials.

To the amazement of Mary from His Dark Materials, they explain that they are angels and that they have always been there “doing, stimulating, guiding”. In fact, they admit, they have intervened in human evolution, but the reason they give for doing so is disturbing: revenge.



