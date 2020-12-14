Finally Nell and Eric Beale reunited again

A few days ago it was revealed in a promo video for the episode that aired on NCIS Los Angeles on December 13, that Eric Beale’s actor, Barrett Boa, would return to the series. But, as has been this meeting that he had with Nell, after having disappeared for a while on a secret mission.

Recall that the NCIS LA team addressed the absence of Eric Beale, with Kensi and Deeks, in which they were told that he was enjoying a vacation, but the reality is that he was on a secret mission.

But, finally Eric Beale has returned to the series, making a grand entrance in episode 6 of season 12 and surprising Nell and Kensi.

“Oh God. He’s here. “Says Nell.

“Who’s here?” Kensi asks.

But what news will Eric return with? After all, the briefcase you came with must carry valuable information since it is handcuffed to your wrist.

Not only that, it will have something to do with the mission that Hetty is also secretly undertaking, which was the reason why Nell was left in charge of her position.

But, her return will mean that Eric and Nell can get their romance back on track after being apart for so long, everything seems to indicate that it is possible.

Now that she’s back, it looks like Eric will be hanging around for the foreseeable future in season 12.

Unfortunately, this will be the last episode of the series for this 2020, so the NCIS Los Angeles program will make a short break for Christmas until January 2021.



