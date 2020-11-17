Finally arrived! How to watch Disney Plus in Brazil

Disney Plus is the streaming service of the company that finally arrived in Brazil this Wednesday (17th). The platform’s catalog will feature classic studio films, series and animations, as well as unpublished productions from famous franchises, such as Star Wars, Marvel and other studios, such as Pixar and National Geographic.

The service had already been launched more than a year ago in the United States, but only now has Disney Brazil decided to make the platform available here. In addition to us, other countries in Latin America will also be able to enjoy streaming.

Want to know how to watch Disney Plus in your browser? Or how to download Disney Plus on your devices? Check out everything about the service in this article.

What is Disney Plus Brasil?

If you are familiar with services like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, you will have no trouble understanding what Disney + is. This is a streaming platform whose main differential is the exclusive catalog, with original Disney productions, as well as Pixar animations, Star Wars franchise content, Marvel films and series and the famous National Geographic Channel documentaries.

How much does Disney Plus Brasil cost?

Like other streaming services, Disney + works as a subscription service. The monthly price in Brazil is R $ 27.90, which frees up full access to the catalog, without restrictions or advertisements.

Those who prefer to hire the annual plan will pay R $ 279.90, which would be equivalent to R $ 23.32 per month – a discount of R $ 4.58 in the amount paid in the monthly subscription. In both cases, payment can be made by credit card or PayPal.

It is worth mentioning that the two modalities include a seven-day free trial. During this period, subscribers will be able to explore the entire catalog and decide whether or not to remain with the Disney Plus login.

Disney + features and differentiators

For those with compatible devices, Disney + will offer a number of features to subscribers, including maximum 4K resolution, HDR contrast and Dolby Atmos 7.1 sound standard. It is worth mentioning that to take advantage of these features it is really necessary to have a device with these technologies.

Another interesting feature is the intelligent search system capable of vascularizing even the minutiae of productions. The mechanism takes into account cast information, synopsis and even behind the scenes videos to bring your results.

To help organize your family and friends, the streaming service will have the possibility to create seven different profiles. These profiles can be customized for each member of the family, and it is possible to reproduce Disney + productions on up to four screens at the same time.

One of the differentials of Disney + is the possibility to watch the productions of the service simultaneously with other accounts without the need for extensions. To do this, it will be necessary to create a virtual room through the cell phone so that people can see and comment while watching the content. The platform ensures that playback will be synchronized, making everyone start and finish at the same time.



