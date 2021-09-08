Final stop: Android 12 Beta 5 released

Android 12 beta 5, the last stop before the final release, has been released. Devices compatible with Android 12 beta are in our news…

There is an ongoing beta process since Android 12 was introduced. We recently shared with you the news that this process has been extended by one more candidate. With Android 12 Beta 5, a new step in this delayed process, there is no other version left in front of the final version.

Android 12 Beta 5, last release before final release

If the Android 12 beta had not been extended for another month, we would have announced that the full version has started to be released today. Google obviously saw some shortcomings in the system stabilization and extended the beta period for another month. That being the case, we expect more efficiency and optimization from the full version.

As in other beta versions, this version also includes bug fixes and various optimization studies. Although it is not explained what they are about in detail, we do not question the changes as we will make the final comment with the final version that will be released next month.

Android 12 brings some features and design changes that we have been waiting for years. The product that started the new design approach that Google went across all its services was Android 12. Then we saw changes in the designs of Chrome and Translation applications, and these steps will be solid with the release of Android 12.

What devices are compatible with Android 12 Beta?

The beta process of Android is done on Pixel series phones produced by Google. So you don’t have to worry, this list does not refer to whether your device will get Android 12 or not. However, if you want to be a beta user, this is only possible with the following phones: