Final Smile Pack coming for PS5 release

Epic Games reinforces its presence in stores around the world and you will not miss this Christmas appointment for the new generation. All the details.

Epic Games has confirmed what was an open secret: Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle will hit stores in physical format this November 17. The North American giant, in collaboration with Warner Bros., have closed an agreement previously initiated with characters such as Batman, Catwoman or Harley Quinn in the game and that will now culminate with the laugh of Joker, the protagonist of this bundle available for the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The Last Laugh bundle, available November 17

“The last laugh bundle can be purchased in digital or physical format, and includes 1000 V-Bucks. The store version is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. It will also arrive for the launch of the next generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox One Series X “, says the North American firm through a statement, which warns that They will soon offer news for the PC and mobile community. We tell you all the problems between Apple, Google and Epic Games in this news, as well as the alternatives to continue playing on mobile phones until further notice.

This date, November 17, therefore suggests that both PS5 and Xbox Series X will be released around those dates. Microsoft has already confirmed that its console will arrive worldwide in November, but they have not indicated a date. Sony, for its part, continues to maintain the approximate window of always: end of 2020.

In both cases, the price of the console is unknown; also the catalog of outlet games that will accompany the machines in stores.

As our Fortnite manager, Rubén Martínez, has advanced, the Joker skin and Poison Ivy will arrive in Fortnite on the occasion of The Last Laugh. You can find out the full breakdown of Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle through this link.



