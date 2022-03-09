Final Price Of GTA 5 And GTA Online For PS5 And Xbox Series: Launch Offer

GTA 5: Although Rockstar Games does not finish confirming the prices, from the PS Store and the Xbox Store it already appears how much we will have to pay to buy it. GTA 5 is close to the current generation of consoles. After knowing all the details and technical improvements of this version, users are wondering how much Grand Theft Auto V will cost on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series; the same with the individual mode of GTA Online, intended for those who have no intention of redoing the individual mode.

Although Rockstar Games has not confirmed these prices in its official communications, from the PS Store and Xbox Store (the digital portals of both platforms) they already reflect both the price and the discount that we will have at launch.

Final price of GTA 5 and GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series

GTA 5 for PS5: 39.99 euros. On sale for 9.99 euros until June 14 (75% discount). Includes GTA Online.

GTA 5 for Xbox Series: 39.99 euros. On sale for 19.99 euros until June 14 (50% discount). Includes GTA Online.

GTA Online for PS5: free for any user until June 14 (PS Plus required). Then it will cost 19.99 euros.

GTA Online for Xbox Series: 19.99 euros. On sale for 9.99 euros until June 14 (50% discount). Requires Xbox Live Gold to play.