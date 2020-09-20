Final preview release for Windows 10 October 2020 update

Microsoft is counting the days for the October 2020 update, also known as Windows 10 20H2. As the name suggests, with the update to be released next month, features such as a visually renewed Start menu, improved notifications, preloaded Edge Chromium browser and Alt + Tab command support in Edge tabs will be offered.

Continuing to move some features in the Control Panel to the modernized Settings page, Microsoft is preparing to say goodbye with this old system tool.

These features have been tested by members of the Windows Insider program for several months. Microsoft, which has now come to an end in the tests, stated that the last test version published is the final preview. Although the version is reported to be working stable, Windows Subsystem users for Linux are recommended to review the update notes for a known problem.

The last preview version prepared for the Windows 10 October 2020 update is automatically delivered to users in the beta channel. Users on the Insider’s Release Preview channel should choose to install Version 19042.508 from the Windows Update panel.



