Final of the Worlds 2021; DWG Kia VS Edward Gaming; Date

Worlds 2021: We tell you everything you need to know to watch the League of Legends Worlds 2021 grand final online, which will pit Edward Gaming against DWG Kia. Worlds 2021 enters its last game: the grand final. The semifinals have left us with the two best teams on the planet in League of Legends. DWG Kia and Edward Gaming will compete for the throne next Saturday, November 6, starting at 1:00 p.m. (CET).

How to watch the League of Legends World Cup final online?

As was the case with the group stage and the semifinals, the Professional Video Game League (LVP) will broadcast the entire final free-to-air on its Twitch channel. The organization has the collaboration of Ibai Llanos, who will present and narrate the event as we are used to. The show is assured. It will be the best of 5.

Date and time of the DWG Kia vs Edward Gaming crossover

The match between DWG Kia vs Edward Gaming will take place on Saturday, November 6, and these are their schedules in Spain, Latin America and the United States:

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 1:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 12:00

Argentina: at 08:00 hours

Bolivia: at 07:00 hours

Brazil: at 08:00

Chile: at 07:00

Colombia: at 06:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 05:00 hours

Cuba: at 07:00 hours

Ecuador: at 06:00 hours

El Salvador: at 05:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 07:00

United States (PT): at 04:00

Guatemala: at 05:00 hours

Honduras: at 05:00 hours

Mexico: at 06:00

Nicaragua: at 05:00 hours

Panama: at 06:00

Paraguay: at 07:00

Peru: at 06:00

Puerto Rico: at 07:00

Dominican Republic: at 07:00 hours

Uruguay: at 08:00 hours

Venezuela: at 06:00