Final of the FNCS of Season 5 of Fortnite

We tell you what time, how to watch live and live online the final of the Fortnite Championship Series of Season 5 today Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Today, Sunday, March 14, 2021, the FNCS final of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 is celebrated. The Fortnite Champion Series comes to an end this season after the finals. Below we leave you all the relevant information: how to watch it live, how to get rewards with Twitch drops, and much more:
Fortnite Season 5: how to watch the FNCS finals live
The first option we have to see the FNCS final of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2 live and direct is Twitch. All shows will be broadcast live in all languages, and you can watch them on watch.fortnite.com. To watch them directly from Twitch, click on the following links:
Coverage of Europe, US East Coast and US West Coast in English: www.twitch.tv/fortnite
Coverage of Europe in French: https://www.twitch.tv/FortniteFR
Coverage of Europe in German: https://www.twitch.tv/fortnitede
Coverage of Europe in Spanish: https://www.twitch.tv/FortniteES
Coverage of Brazil in Portuguese: https://www.twitch.tv/brasil_fortnite
Oceania coverage in English: https://www.twitch.tv/ausopen
The broadcast schedule for the FNCS final is as follows:
Europe (English, French, Spanish, German): from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. CET
United States – East Coast (English): from 11:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. CET
United States – West Coast (English): from 3:00 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. CET
Brazil (Portuguese): from 9:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CET
Oceania (English): from 06:00 a.m. CET to 10:00 a.m. CET
It is also possible to see the FNCS finals within the game itself, in the Master Party mode. We will have to go to The Big Screen at the designated time depending on our region to see the event within Fortnite