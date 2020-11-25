Final Fantasy XVI will get news in early 2021

Square Enix released, through its social networks, more information about the development of Final Fantasy XVI, confirming that news about the game should be revealed in early 2021.

So far, Final Fantasy XVI has just won a short cinematic teaser, bringing little about its narrative, characters and definitive visuals. Thus, Square’s post anticipating the news for the game emerges as a great hope for fans, who await an official launch window and the first images of gameplay.

So, what did you think? Excited to see more information about the new franchise title? Tell us in the comments section!




