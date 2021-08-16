Final Fantasy XVI, The Most Anticipated Game in Japan; This is The Top-10

Final Fantasy XVI, The Square Enix video game remains silent, but Japanese gamers are not forgotten. Along with Tales of Arise, great dominators of the ranking.Final Fantasy XVI is, at the moment, the most anticipated video game of the Japanese public who are fond of the medium. As it happened with Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy VII Remake at the time, the new canonical installment of the saga is at the top of the ranking of expectation of upcoming releases of the Japanese magazine Famitsu, which asks its readers every week for what they want to play as soon as possible.

That the JRPG dominates in Japan is no surprise, and neither is the Top-10 most anticipated titles of the contemplated period, which spans July 21-28. We can draw several conclusions from this ranking, shared by colleagues from Nintendo Everything.

Final Fantasy XVI, Tales of Arise and Shin Megami Tensei V, the most anticipated

The first conclusion is that many of the games most awaited by fans will not be released in 2022. Among the top positions are works such as Tales of Arise (September 10) or Shin Megami Tensei V (November 12), which presumably they will debut in the Japanese market over 100,000 copies sold in their first week; but others don’t even have a release date, like the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2022) and Bayonetta 3 (TBA).

Even being announced in a distant 2017, Nintendo Switch players thus make their vote of confidence clear for both works, which always top the wish lists when a Nintendo Direct approaches. Gran Turismo 7 (2022) is the great promise for the Japanese from PlayStation Studios, while Square Enix can boast of having the new Naoki Yoshida at the top: Final Fantasy XVI.

The new episode of the series, temporarily exclusive to PS5, assumes a status of console vendor, since PS5 will be the only initial method to play it. Its producer has explained why they do not show news yet, despite the fact that development is progressing at a good pace. The reason is none other than to moderate expectations and teach it when its state is near the end.

[PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 811 votes

[PS4] Tales of Arise – 777 votes

[NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 631 votes

[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (sequel) – 622 votes

[NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 604 votes

[NSW] Splatoon 3 – 390 votes

[PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki – 318 votes

[PS5] Pragmata – 304 votes

[NSW] Pokemon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl – 292 votes

[PS5] Gran Turismo 7 – 289 votes