Final Fantasy XVI: PS5 exclusive title coming in 2021

Issue 181 of the official PlayStation UK magazine, released this week, revealed that the long-awaited Final Fantasy XVI will be another title exclusively for PS5 players.

The game is expected to arrive in 2021, with no date yet set, but Square Enix has already tried to anticipate that it will be presented much sooner than expected.

“This debut in the new generation of Final Fantasy will use all the technology within the new Sony console,” reported the issue 181 of PlayStation Magazine.

