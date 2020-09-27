Final Fantasy XVI provisionally obtains PEGI 18 rating

An email from Square Enix reveals that the European rating body has awarded Final Fantasy XVI a PEGI 18, at least provisionally.

Final Fantasy XVI was one of the big names during the PlayStation 5 Showcase on September 16. The title was announced as a console exclusive, even Square Enix claimed to have “no more information” on a possible PC version. In any case, it seems that the graphic elements seen so far have placed it at a high recommended age.

As we can see in an email published by Square Enix, the European age classification body places Final Fantasy XVI the highest recommended age: 18 years. At least provisionally.

If that PEGI 18 materializes, it would be the first game in the series to be recommended in that range. Of course, we do not know the changes that it may have until they can access the full version. It does not mean that it remains until the end.

The tonic of the saga had had a maximum of PEGI 16 in the last numbered installments. In the United States there was a precedent with Final Fantasy Type-0 HD, where the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) classified it as Mature, the highest. However, in Europe it remained recommended for those over 16 years of age.



