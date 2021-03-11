Final Fantasy XVI is temporary PS5 exclusive, says trailer

A video posted today (10) by the official PlayStation channel in Brazil ended up revealing that Final Fantasy 16 will not arrive on computers on the same day of its launch on PlayStation 5.

After all, in the fine print that appears at the beginning of the video it is said that “Final Fantasy XVI is not available on other platforms for a limited time after the PS5 release”. Check out:

Interestingly, the same video claims that the images shown during the trailer were captured on a computer, rather than on Sony’s console. But if we take into account that Final Fantasy VII Remake is, so far, exclusive to the PS4 and PS5 consoles, it is not at all surprising to see Square Enix repeat the dose in the next numbered chapter of the franchise.

