Final Fantasy XV will leave Xbox Game Pass in January

Xbox Game Pass will see the abandonment of a wave of games in its two subscription modalities. Final Fantasy XV, Gray and Indivisible stand out.

Xbox Game Pass updates the list of titles that will leave the service at the end of January. Among the games, names such as Final Fantasy XV stand out, which will abandon both subscription modalities. On the other hand, on PC, Gris will do the same, the Spanish title by Nomada Studio. Another of the names of the independent scene is Indivisible, by Lab Zero Games.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in January 2021

Then we leave you with the titles that will not be available on Xbox Game Pass after the end of January.

Xbox Game Pass on consoles

Indivisible

Sea Salt

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Xbox Game Pass for PC

Indivisible

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition

Sea Salt

Gray

By cons, others appear in recent weeks. Control will arrive in PC mode on January 21, which will follow in the wake of Injustice 2 and What Remains of Edith Finch, among others. On the other hand, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S recently received eFootball PES 2021 Season Upade and Torchlight III. Two examples of the contrast of genres in the subscription.

More Final Fantasy on the way to Xbox Game Pass

Following the announcement on the X019, some deliveries of the long-lived brand remain to come. Specifically, a total of five: Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remastered, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2 and Lighting Returns: Final Fantasy XIII. The division is committed to continuing its work in 2020 into 2021. “We are looking forward to announcing the specific release and dates of more Final Fantasy titles in the future,” they comment.

In the case of Final Fantasy XV, his disappearance coincides with his first year participating in the catalog. 12 months of stay that he shares with other jobs in the saga.