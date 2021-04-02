Final Fantasy XIV will have open beta on PS5 this month

Were you looking forward to playing Final Fantasy XIV on PlayStation 5? Well know that your open beta will start as early as April on the new Sony console, more precisely on the 13th, the same day that the 5.5 patch will be released!

If you already played on PS4, you will be able to migrate all your data and characters to the new generation without additional costs or increased bureaucracy, so you can enjoy new features like 3D audio, haptic feedback, faster loadings, improved frame rate per second and 4K resolution.

To make things even better, if you play the beta, all your progress will be carried over to the full version, and you won’t even have to download the installation files again!

The game’s next expansion, Endwalker, will be released in our spring of 2021 in versions for PC, Mac, PS4 and PS5. There, the Warriors of Light will need to travel from Hydaelyn to the moon, finally completing the story arc that started in The Realm Reborn.

