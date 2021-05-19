Final Fantasy XIV Will Arrive on PS5 At The End of The Month

Final Fantasy XIV: SquareEnix has confirmed in recent days that the MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV will officially arrive on PlayStation 5 on May 25. On the same day, the 5.55 patch will be released for all platforms.

The new version will bring faster loading screens, 4K resolution, haptic feedback for DualSense, 3D audio, higher resolution interface and new trophies.

Speaking of which… The official service for the PlayStation®5 version of #FFXIV will also start on Tuesday, May 25! pic.twitter.com/tapInAtRSz — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 16, 2021

The 5.55 patch will bring the second part of the current main scenario before Endwalker, the additional story of YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse and other new mechanics, levels, rewards and new areas. Below, you can check the game’s news schedule from May to November, when the Endwalker expansion is launched.

A variety of #FFXIV seasonal and collaboration events are planned in the run up to the release of #Endwalker! pic.twitter.com/sQFh87r6ht — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 16, 2021

To close, SquareEnix has partnered with Fender to launch a stylized Stratocaster guitar, costing $ 3,499.99, and Citizen to launch two watches, one white and one black, costing £ 294.99 and £ 339.99 respectively.

Final Fantasy XIV is now available for PC and PS4.