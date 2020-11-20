Final Fantasy XIV: update 5.4 gets beautiful images and art

The community having fun in Final Fantasy XIV is about to receive a new update, entitled Futures Rewritten. If you are looking for update 5.4, Square Enix has released some screenshots and concept art of what’s coming.

The arts you see in the gallery below are more focused on the characters Ryne and Gaia, but we also have the opportunity to see some of the news present in the update, such as the dungeon Matoya’s Relict.

The next update for Final Fantasy XIV is scheduled to arrive in early December, at a date to be announced very soon.



