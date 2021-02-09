Final Fantasy XIV to be released on PS5 with 4K graphics

Owner of one of the most interesting stories of redemption, reconstruction and evolution in video games, Final Fantasy XIV Online is today one of the most popular and acclaimed MMORPGs on the market, and it will look even better on PS5!

After all, as confirmed by Square Enix itself, the game will be ported to the new Sony console in 2021, entitled to a beta starting next April 13! Check out the announcement trailer for the new version:

The PlayStation 5 port promises to bring “a huge improvement in the frame rate per second, faster loadings, support 4K resolution and much more”. But that was not the only good news for fans, who also saw the new Endwalker expansion revealed:

The new expansion arrives in our spring of 2021 on PS4, PS5 and PC. Are you looking forward to playing it? Have you tried this MMORPG? Tell us in the comments below!