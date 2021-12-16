Final Fantasy XIV Temporarily Suspends Sales Due To Server Problems

Final Fantasy XIV: The title has received its Endwalker expansion, but is experiencing server issues that are causing annoyance to players. The semiconductor shortage not only affects the manufacturing process of computers and new generation consoles such as PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The global crisis has prevented Square Enix from acquiring more servers for its star MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV , as recognized by its own director, Naoki Yoshida. Queues and server congestion have reached a new level, with new free sign-ups, sales, etc. temporarily halted, all after the Endwalker expansion just launched.

In an official statement, Yoshida acknowledged the current difficult situation: “We apologize for the continued congestion that has occurred since Early Access and since the official launch of Endwalker. Almost two weeks have passed since the beginning of early access and players are still experiencing substantial congestion when they log into the game. ”

Sales of Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition and Complete Edition have been temporarily suspended. Likewise, the free trial will also be suspended until further notice. Yoshida has indicated that it is a gradual process and that they will return to normal little by little. They will also paralyze new ads, although some will not disappear due to how they have been integrated. Expansions and collector’s editions, for their part, as well as upgrades, can be purchased as normal.

Compensation for problems

Yoshida explained that given the current problems they will give away additional playing time. They had promised 7 days, but they will extend it to 14 days as compensation for the situation that is being experienced. This will apply to all players, even if they have multiple accounts, until December 21.

Final Fantasy XIV and its Endwalker expansion are available on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.