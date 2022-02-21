Final Fantasy XIV Recovers Its Free Trial After The Problems

Final Fantasy XIV: The game has suffered from server crashes, but the situation is gradually returning to normal. The release of Edwalker, the ambitious expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, has brought serious server congestion issues. Square Enix has been forced to make drastic decisions, such as removing the free trial or temporarily withdrawing the title from digital sales. However, its creators have just announced on the official Twitter account that players will be able to try the title again for free from February 22.

“Have you heard it?” They publish on the aforementioned social network. “The free trial of the acclaimed MMORPG returns on February 22, 2022. Help us spread the word.”

Update 7.0 will improve graphics

Although Final Fantasy XIV can be enjoyed on PlayStation 5, Sony’s next-generation console, the next update will take a step forward and improve the video game’s graphics. This has been announced by Square Enix in an official statement, where they have detailed the improvements at the visual level.

The title will experience an improvement in both its lighting system and character animation. Stage backgrounds and shadows will also be strengthened. On the other hand, the textures and the foliage auto-generation system will receive an update.

All these changes occur with an eye to the future. Being a type of video game conceived for the long term, it is important to fine-tune the technology, since the product will continue to evolve over the next few years.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PS4, PS5 and PC. At the moment there is no news about a possible version for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, although its director Naoki Yoshida has not completely closed the doors to that possibility. Meanwhile, the studio is working on Final Fantasy XVI, although they have not yet shared a release date.