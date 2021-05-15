Final Fantasy XIV: Reaper is The New Class AFTER the Endwalker Expansion

Final Fantasy XIV: Today (14), Square Enix unveiled Reaper, the new DPS class from the Endwalker expansion of Final Fantasy XIV, an online game from the company’s largest franchise. The novelty appeared during the Final Fantasy XIV Digital Fan Festival 2021 event, which still holds several surprises.

Until now, we only knew that the expansion would bring Sage, a new class of Healer. So now we have seen Reaper for the first time, a job in which players can play the role of team damage with melee strikes. According to Naoki Yoshida, director of the game, the new class will wear the same type of armor as Dragoons.

During the presentation, some details about Reaper’s combat and functioning were revealed. The job will use a two-handed scythe as a weapon, requires no base class to use (but you must have at least one class already at level 70) and can be acquired in a quest available in Ul’dah (and it starts at level 70). Check out the trailer:

What will Reaper’s gameplay look like in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker

During the presentation, director Yoshida showed that in addition to being a class of melee DPS (melee combat), Reaper will also be able to use Void skills, being able to channel an avatar from the void to help in battles and use his energy for various blows.

Reaper will arrive in the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion, which has yet to have a release date revealed yet – but which should have details soon during the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival event, which takes place this weekend.

Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival Event

For those who do not know the Final Fantasy XIV event, this is the space that the game developers use to bring news of new expansions, reveal new characters and scenarios and comment on changes that the game will have in the future.

So far, the new city Old Sharlayan, several gigantic areas to explore, such as Labyrinthos, Thavnair (home of the Dancers), Garlemald and Mare Lamentorum (who stays on the moon), and some characters have been released, but other details will come in the future.

Naoki Yoshida also revealed that Endwalker will be the expansion that will conclude the Hydaelyn and Zodiark arc of MMORPG history, but that the title is far from stopping to receive news – and, therefore, this will only be the end of one of the cycles initially planned for the game.

The Endwalker expansion will arrive for PS4, PS5 and PC players in late 2021 (between September and November).