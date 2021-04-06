Final Fantasy XIV reaches 22 million registered users

The Square Enix online title will soon receive an optimized version for PS5, which will improve its performance and graphics quality.

On the eve of the arrival of the improved version for PS5, Final Fantasy XIV is still in shape. This has been confirmed when checking the number of registered users in this video game. Naoki Yoshida, director and producer of the MMORPG, has revealed that the title has already surpassed 22 million registered users. At the same time, Square Enix has revealed plans regarding patch 5.5, titled Death Unto Dawn.

According to the company, the content update will be divided into two parts and will help shape the product to the next major expansion, Endwaler. The launch of the first part will take place on April 13, and among the novelties will be the third chapter of YorHa: Dark Apocalypse, a content inspired by NieR that has had the collaboration of Yosuke Saito and Yoko Taro. They also promise new story content and certain system updates.

Improved version for PS5

The generation change allows for backward compatibility on both Microsoft and Sony consoles, although Final Fantasy XIV is only available on PS4 and PC. To date, the game was backward compatible on PS5, but a version fully optimized for the next-gen machine will be made available to players shortly. Thus, Naoki Yoshida has commented that he will enjoy faster loading times, 4K resolution and an improved refresh rate, not to mention other functionalities such as the haptic feedback of the DualSense, new trophies or the compatibility with the 3D audio of the console.

The Final Fantasy XIV beta on PS5 will begin on the same day of the release of patch 5.5, that is, on April 13. The studio responsible for the video game intends to continue nurturing it with content in the coming years, while developing Final Fantasy XVI, the next game in the main saga, which this time will be completely offline.