Final Fantasy XIV: PS5 will receive version

During the broadcast of the 60th Final Fantasy XIV Letter commemorative live that took place this Friday, the 9th, Square Enix released several new features for Final Fantasy XIV, including the arrival of a new update bringing equipment, missions, systems, mechanics and raids. In addition, it has been confirmed that the game will have improvements in its PS5 version, with improved graphics and reduced loading time.

Patch 5.4, also known as Futures Rewritten, will add a new dungeon compatible with the trusted system. Matoya’s Relict will mark Eden’s return with the Eden’s Promise journey, requiring the player to have completed the main story of the last update to access the content.

The side mission series The Sorrow of Werlyt will present everyone with an intense challenge, putting the powerful and classic boss Emerald Weapon in a new test and bringing incredible rewards for anyone who manages to defeat him in his base version and in the extreme. Save the Queen missions will also be upgraded, winning the Delubrum Reginae battle and upgrades to the Weapons of Resistance.

Square announced that the PvE and PvP systems will be improved, with the Monk and Blue Mage classes gaining improvements. Updates to expert recipes, reduced collectibles, Skybuilder ratings, treasure hunts and the addition of a new difficulty, Unreal, and more, are also part of the 5.4 patch.



