Final Fantasy XIV PS5 beta release date

Final Fantasy XIV met gamers on PS3 and PC over 10 years ago, albeit somewhat problematic. The game will not be expected to meet with the new generation consoles. According to information provided by Square Enix, the public Final Fantasy XIV PS5 beta will be released on April 13th.

The PS5 version of the game will come with 4K resolution support. In addition, improvements will be made in performance. It is now possible to play Final Fantasy XIV on PS5 with a past compatibility mode. However, the new version will meet the players in a fully optimized way. Those who buy the game on PS4 will have the PS5 version at no extra cost.

Square Enix has also announced a new expansion pack for the game. This package, named Endwalker, will be released in the fall. This pack will contain new jobs and regions. The level limit will be increased to 90. The story of the game will also be ended with this package.

Final Fantasy XIV aims to reach even more players with the PS5 version. Currently, more than 20 million people are playing the game. It will not be a surprise that this number will increase with the PS5 version.