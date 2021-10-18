Final Fantasy XIV May Come To Xbox, Reaffirms Director

Final Fantasy XIV: Rumors have been circulating for a long time about the possible arrival of Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox consoles, and once again the rumors are heating up! The person responsible for reviving the theme was none other than Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida, the director of the acclaimed MMORPG, so there’s good reason to get excited!

In a recent interview with Easy Allies, he said he even feels bad “for saying the same thing every time, but we’re currently talking to Microsoft, and I feel our conversations are taking a very positive turn. That’s my hope. that very soon I can give some more concrete updates to players.”

“I’m sure people have a lot of questions to ask about this,” continued Yoshi-P, “and there’s a lot I want to share, but for now I can’t divulge any further details. I know the time will still come, so please look forward to it!”

Considering that the game recently passed the 24 million player mark and brought in the highest profit records ever seen in the entire franchise, it would be surprising not to see both Microsoft and Square Enix using all their strength to make the title even more popular.

Regardless of the direction of this negotiation, the fact is that the long-awaited Endwalker expansion will reach Final Fantasy 14 on November 23, for now only for PC, PlayStation 5 and PS4. Would you like to see the game on Xbox? Looking forward to the next big update? Let us know in the comments below!