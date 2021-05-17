Final Fantasy XIV for PS5 Already Has a Date; patch 5.55 and Roadmap for 2021

Final Fantasy XIV: Square Enix confirms the release date of the title on PlayStation 5 consoles at the Digital Fan Festival 2021 event. Resolution, content and more.Square Enix has confirmed during the Digital Fan Festival 2021 that Final Fantasy XIV will go on sale on PlayStation 5 next May 25 along with patch 5.55. The players of the famous MMORPG based on the role-playing saga started an open beta last April, but now we already know the final date of a title with more than 22 million players between PC and PlayStation. The road to Endwalker, which will arrive in November, has already been laid out.

The Japanese firm has also indicated the roadmap of content that will arrive at Final Fantasy XIV between now and November, a set-up that aims to leave everything ready for that great premiere, Endwalker, which will in itself bring a multitude of novelties . Users who get this FFXIV on PS4 will be able to opt for several graphic configurations, which are the following three:

Speaking of which… The official service for the PlayStation®5 version of #FFXIV will also start on Tuesday, May 25! pic.twitter.com/tapInAtRSz — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) May 16, 2021

4K resolution (2160p) – FPS to be determined; about 40 FPS

Resolution WQHD (1440p) – 60 FPS

Full HD (1080p) – 60 FPS

All the contents of Final Fantasy XIV for 2021

According to the information, “in a normal game” at 1440p and 1080p the 60 frames per second will be guaranteed; It remains to be seen what are the commitments to assume if you opt for Ultra HD, 4K also included. They mention about 40 FPS. The advantage of playing Final Fantasy XIV on PlayStation 5 will be mainly the great reduction in loading times, an interface and icons adapted to these high resolutions and compatibility with 3D Audio.

Patch 5.5 is the other new release for this May 25th. Its highlight content is the second part of the Death Unto Dawn content, an update for the Save the Queen missions, an epilogue to the YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse missions and rewards for those who have collected all the Triple Triad cards. This is the confirmed roadmap:

May 25 – Patch 5.55

July – Make it Rain Campaign

June – July – Patch 5.57

July – August – Patch 5.58

August – Moonfire Faire / The Rising

September – Final Fantasy XV Collaboration (Return)

November 23 – Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Premiere

Final Fantasy XIV Online has an expanded free trial with all A Real Reborn and Heavensward content. The game is available on PC and PlayStation 4.