Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: These Are The Minimum And Recommended Requirements On PC

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: The new expansion of the video game, which will go on sale on November 23, has already presented its graphic benchmark. Final Fantasy XIV Online continues to expand with new content. Square Enix’s long-running and successful MMORPG is gearing up for the launch of another major expansion. Endwalker has just offered the official benchmark, which is already available on the video game’s official website, as published on MeriStation. In addition, the Japanese company has shared the minimum and recommended requirements that we will need to make the expansion work when it goes on sale.
Minimum requirements
Operating system: Windows 8.1 64 bit, Windows 10 64 bit
Processor: Intel Corei5 2.4GHz or higher
Memory: 4GB of RAM or higher
Disk space: 80GB or more
Graphics card: NVIDIA Geforce GTX750 or better / AMD Radeon R7 260X or better
Screen resolution: 1280×720
Internet: Broadband connection
Communication ports: if you are using a router, please set the ports so that the following packets can pass through
[Ports that can be used] TCP: 80, 443, 54992 ～ 54994, 55006 ～ 55007, 55021 ～ 55040
DirectSound compatible sound card
DirectX: DirectX 11
Recommended Requirements
Operating system: Windows 8.1 64 bit, Windows® 10 64 bit
Processor: Intel Corei7 3GHz or higher
Memory: 8GB RAM or higher
Disk space: 80GB or more
Graphics card: NVIDIA Geforce GTX970 or better / AMD Radeon RX 480 or better
Resolution: 1920×1080
Internet: Broadband connection
Communication ports: if you are using a router, please set the ports so that the following packets can pass through
[Ports that can be used] TCP: 80, 443, 54992 ～ 54994, 55006 ～ 55007, 55021 ～ 55040
DirectSound compatible sound card
DirectX: DirectX 11
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will be released on November 23 on PS4, PS5 and PC (Windows and Mac). Those who reserve the content will have the opportunity to access a few days before, specifically from November 19. The adventure does not stop, will you form part of it?