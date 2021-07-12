Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: These Are The Minimum And Recommended Requirements On PC

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker: The new expansion of the video game, which will go on sale on November 23, has already presented its graphic benchmark. Final Fantasy XIV Online continues to expand with new content. Square Enix’s long-running and successful MMORPG is gearing up for the launch of another major expansion. Endwalker has just offered the official benchmark, which is already available on the video game’s official website, as published on MeriStation. In addition, the Japanese company has shared the minimum and recommended requirements that we will need to make the expansion work when it goes on sale.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 8.1 64 bit, Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Corei5 2.4GHz or higher

Memory: 4GB of RAM or higher

Disk space: 80GB or more

Graphics card: NVIDIA Geforce GTX750 or better / AMD Radeon R7 260X or better

Screen resolution: 1280×720

Internet: Broadband connection

Communication ports: if you are using a router, please set the ports so that the following packets can pass through

[Ports that can be used] TCP: 80, 443, 54992 ～ 54994, 55006 ～ 55007, 55021 ～ 55040

DirectSound compatible sound card

DirectX: DirectX 11

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 8.1 64 bit, Windows® 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Corei7 3GHz or higher

Memory: 8GB RAM or higher

Disk space: 80GB or more

Graphics card: NVIDIA Geforce GTX970 or better / AMD Radeon RX 480 or better

Resolution: 1920×1080

Internet: Broadband connection

Communication ports: if you are using a router, please set the ports so that the following packets can pass through

[Ports that can be used] TCP: 80, 443, 54992 ～ 54994, 55006 ～ 55007, 55021 ～ 55040

DirectSound compatible sound card

DirectX: DirectX 11

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker will be released on November 23 on PS4, PS5 and PC (Windows and Mac). Those who reserve the content will have the opportunity to access a few days before, specifically from November 19. The adventure does not stop, will you form part of it?