Final Fantasy XIV: A guide to the events of the Moonfire Fair for 2022

Warriors of Light can have fun in the summer at the annual Moonfire Fair in Final Fantasy XIV, an event dedicated to the season with exciting holidays and unique rewards. This year’s event will begin on August 10, 2022 and will last until August 26, 2022. If this year’s Moonfire fair is similar to the last one, players can expect in Final Fantasy XIV a short chain of tasks that will take about 40 minutes to an hour to complete.

To begin with, the Warriors of Light need to talk to Mayaru Moyaru, a cheerful Lalafel, who can be found on the Upper Decks of Limsa Lominsa by coordinates X:11.5 , Y:13.8 This quest giver will appear on August 10th along with several Moonfire Fair decorations to further help fans see where the NPC is. He will provide the quest “A Matter of Course”, which will offer an exciting and bizarre short story, which will probably be followed by FATE or a similar action.

Like other seasonal time-limited events in Final Fantasy XIV, the recommended task will offer an exclusive reward, and the content after the task will be a repeatable action that can be performed for a unique currency. This currency can be transferred to certain sellers of the Moonfire Fair and exchanged for additional unique beauty products in Final Fantasy XIV, including consumables in the style of emotions that can enliven interaction with other players.

How to participate in the Moonfire Faire event at FFXIV (2022)

The only requirement to participate in the Moonfire Fair in 2022 is to reach level 30 in Final Fantasy XIV. Although this information is not listed on the official website, it is very likely that the player should have a level 30 combat mission, and not crafting or gathering. Accordingly, newcomers should make sure that they have fulfilled this requirement and unlocked the opportunity to travel between three major cities. This feature becomes available within the first few hours of MSQ in A Realm Reborn.

The 2022 Moonfire Fair in Final Fantasy XIV will feature six exclusive Items:

Bandana “Summer sunset”Beach cape “Summer sunset”Wrist moments “Summer sunset”Bottoms “Summer sunset”Sandals “Summer sunset”Summer campfire (outdoor furniture)

Cosmetics for clothing will be displayed differently on male and female characters in Final Fantasy XIV. For example, male characters dressed in a Summer Sunset Beach cover-up will have an open chest, and their collar is decorated with a gold necklace. On the other hand, women will have a stylish bikini top instead. In addition, some rewards from previous iterations of the Moonfire Fair will be available for purchase from event vendors, and the same currency earned from this event will be used for these items.