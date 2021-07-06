Final Fantasy XIII Looks Impressive On PC Thanks To Mods

Final Fantasy XIII: Square Enix’s game features revamped graphics with new 4K textures and additional enhancements. Square Enix was not at its best in the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation. Like other Japanese companies, they had a hard time adapting to high definition. In that context, Final Fantasy XIII was born, a production that promised to be a step forward in the saga, but was received coldly when it finally went on sale. Be that as it may, graphics have never been its weak point, but the years have not passed in vain. Now, thanks to the mods created by GreenThumb2, players have the possibility to experience the game with a much more current aspect.

Another problem that certain Japanese companies have had, among which is Square Enix, is that not all their ports to PC have been up to par. The one in Final Fantasy XIII, in particular, has problems in the cinematics, which appear compressed and at 720p. The adaptation also lacks graphical options and maintains a too low resolution. Using mods, it is possible to download the textures in 4K or get the aforementioned scenes to work at 1080p. The character models have also been improved, which together with everything else, gives the game a completely new touch.

According to Kotaku, the character models have been replaced by those that appear in the cinematics, so that their appearance is much more detailed (more polygons and textures at higher resolution).