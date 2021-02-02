Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age! Details

The service continues to add new games to its catalog, but also confirms those that will say goodbye soon. The month of February has just started and Microsoft is already thinking about new games for its flagship service, Xbox Game Pass.

The North American company has announced the next video games that its subscribers will be able to enjoy very soon. The Xbox division recently reaffirmed that the Final Fantasy saga would continue to receive deliveries, something that has finally happened with Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, the remastered version of the Square Enix classic. In addition, other productions such as Wolfenstein: Youngblood on Android or Jurassic World Evolution will make an appearance in the coming days.

These are the new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass

Ghost of a Tale (PC) – February 4

Project Winter (Console, PC & Android) – February 4

The Falconeer (console and PC) – February 4

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Console and PC) – February 11

Jurassic World: Evolution (Console and Android) – February 11

Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (Console and Android) – February 11

Wolfenstein II: Youngblood (Android) – February 11

In addition to the premiere of these titles, those from Redmond have revealed that they have adapted several more titles to the touch controls of mobile devices. They are as follows:

Donut County

Enter The Gungeon

Fractured Minds

Monster sanctuary

River City Girls

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

Touhou Luna Nights

What Remains of Edith Finch

Yes, your grace