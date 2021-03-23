Final Fantasy XI Reboot is officially canceled by Nexon

In a statement, Nexon Studio and Square Enix Japan confirmed that the development of the Final Fantasy XI reboot, initially planned to reach mobile devices, has been officially canceled.

The Final Fantasy MMORPG has been in production since 2015, but in the same year it already had some impact setbacks that resulted in an undetermined postponement of the game. Now, almost six years later, Square has chosen to end development activities and fragment the responsible team, redirecting its members to other projects.

According to the Nexon studio, the decision was made after analyzing problems of creativity and quality of life, which apparently were not even close to meeting the expectations of the fans. The title had been paralyzed since last year, but only this week did the studio inform the public about the current stage of Final Fantasy XI R.

