Final Fantasy VII: Yuffie shines in perfect cosplay!

The character Yuffie was the biggest star of the State of Play program that Sony put on the air yesterday (26), so there is nothing more fair than celebrating this heroine so loved by JRPG fans with a beautiful cosplay!

Materia’s thieving ninjinha will be the focus of the next paid Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade DLC on PlayStation 5, and cosplayer Narga-Lifestream has gone a long way in recreating the character.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be released on June 10, 2021 for PlayStation 5, and everyone who purchased the PS4 version will be entitled to a free upgrade to the new edition.

And if you haven’t tried Final Fantasy VII Remake yet, it has already been confirmed as part of the PlayStation Plus game list in March 2021! What did you think of this cosplay and the Final Fantasy news revealed yesterday? Comment below!