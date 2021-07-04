Final Fantasy VII: Video Compares Enemies From Original and Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake has already started its journey with the first part of the saga some time ago, bringing a new look to the many enemies faced in the original journey destined for the first PlayStation. And, as expected, the network received a video comparing each of them in the original game and the new version.

The work in question is courtesy of the Yoyo-Dodo YouTube channel, and brings in just over 17 minutes all the opponents with their visuals in 32-bit edition and in the new generation of consoles, with the right to new animations and much more.

Check out the video in question below:

So, what did you think of these evolutions? Tell us in the space below for comments.

By the way, be sure to check here a very peculiar curiosity about the game: the fact that we almost had the chance to see a scene of Cloud dancing in a pole dance – something that even had the support of professionals for the composition of the excerpt, which was removed to avoid problems with the game’s age rating.