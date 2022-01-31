Final Fantasy VII Turns 25 And Its Creators Anticipate New Projects

Final Fantasy VII: Tetsuya Nomura and Yoshinori Kitase take stock and promise new developments in the future. Final Fantasy VII Remake has reactivated the development of projects related to the title of Cloud, Tifa, Aeris and company. Taking advantage of the fact that the original game turns 25 years old, Square Enix has celebrated it with messages published by two important figures in this saga, Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura, producer and director of the remake respectively. Veteran developers have not hesitated to ensure that there are more projects on the way.

“This year we reach the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasy VII“, recalled Yoshinori Kitase, also the director of the seventh installment. “It’s also the 35th birthday of the Final Fantasy series, which means that Final Fantasy VII was born in the 10th year of that 35-year history.”

Kitase assures that personally he has always conceived this installment as “a recent game”, but now it has become one of “the first”. However, they have felt very proud that it has been selected “as the third most popular game” by the Japanese, through a television poll: “That we have achieved something like this is mainly thanks to the support we have received from fans over the years. Thank you very much.”

New projects, no clue

The creative has stated that “Final Fantasy VII has re-emerged as the most recent title in the saga again”, in the hands of Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. “You can look forward to even more exciting developments in the future.”

Tetsuya Nomura, the director of the Remake, has also spoken about future new projects, mentioning Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, a video game for iOS and Android mobile devices that will be released as free-to-play soon. “With all these exciting projects, I see more and more people supporting Final Fantasy VII. Not only fans of the original title, but also those who have never experienced it. “There will be even more Final Fantasy VII projects in the future. that started [to develop] after the remake.

According to Nomura, the studio sees the 25th anniversary as a turning point for future titles set in the Final Fantasy VII universe.