Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Will Receive Skins Inspired By The PSX Version

Final Fantasy VII: The seventh installment of the saga turns half a century and Square Enix has announced news for this year 2022. In 1997, the former Squaresoft released Final Fantasy VII for PlayStation. Twenty-five years later, the installment starring Cloud, Tifa, Aeris, Barret and company has not lost its status as a cult game. On the occasion of the celebration of this birthday, Square Enix has announced that there will be news about future projects. It has also confirmed that Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, the battle royale for iOS and Android mobile devices, will receive a collection of classic skins of the protagonists.

Based on the polygonal modeling of the PlayStation original, the Japanese company has reported the arrival of these skins through the Japanese Twitter account. However, they have not provided a date, although they promise more details soon. The promotional image shows characters like Cloud, Barret or Tifa fighting against the enemy.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, when is it announced?

The launch of the Final Fantasy VII remake was one of the most anticipated events of 2020 in the video game industry. The first installment of this reimagining only focuses on the Midgar part, which in the original game only covered the opening hours of the game. Since then, the studio has been working on the sequel, which has yet to be shown to the public. Yoshinori Kitase, director of the classic and producer of the remake, has reported that the company’s intention is to present it this year 2022, coinciding with the anniversary.

As a link between the first and second parts, the team led by Tetsuya Nomura published the Intermission DLC, starring Yuffie. It is the only paid story content that has been marketed so far and in principle there will be no more until Part 2.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, for its part, is a prequel that works under the free-to-play model on mobile devices. The download is free on both Android and iOS, although microtransactions are incorporated.