Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Has Live Confirmed for May

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, Square Enix announced last Friday (30) that Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will have a special presentation this week, revealing more details about the mobile battle royale.

According to the statement, the first livestream about the game will take place this Friday (7), with live broadcast directly on the Square Enix channel via Twitch. The public will be able to follow all the main news about the recently announced Final Fantasy VII spin-off starting at 8 am (Brasília time) and attractions such as developers Shoichi Ichikawa and Tetsuya Nomura are already confirmed at the event.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will be released for free on iOS and Android, with no official date yet announced.

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here