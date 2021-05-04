Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Has Live Confirmed for May

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, Square Enix announced last Friday (30) that Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will have a special presentation this week, revealing more details about the mobile battle royale.

According to the statement, the first livestream about the game will take place this Friday (7), with live broadcast directly on the Square Enix channel via Twitch. The public will be able to follow all the main news about the recently announced Final Fantasy VII spin-off starting at 8 am (Brasília time) and attractions such as developers Shoichi Ichikawa and Tetsuya Nomura are already confirmed at the event.

Coming soon: FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER official livestream! New info will be shared about the game👀 When:

May 7 4:00 a.m. PDT Where:https://t.co/9B1WcEI34I *The stream will be Japanese with English commentary#FF7FS #FinalFantasy #FF7R pic.twitter.com/Q2L9vDHkZm — FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER_EN (@FFVII_FS_EN) April 30, 2021

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will be released for free on iOS and Android, with no official date yet announced.