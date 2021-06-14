Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, FF Battle Royale, Wins Trailer

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, During Square Enix Presents, E3 2021 event, the publisher unveiled a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, the mobile phone battle royale set in the Final Fantasy 7 universe.

In addition to the video showing new gameplay snippets, the distributor confirmed that the game will arrive in 2021 for Android and iOS. In addition to having a style similar to PUBG and other games, the title brings summons and other elements of the Final Fantasy series. Check out:

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will arrive sometime in 2021 for smartphones and promises a lot of multiplayer action in battle roayle format.