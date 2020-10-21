Final Fantasy VII Remake updated six month later on PS4

The Square Enix video game receives this first patch since April. We know all the news, which mainly come to solve bugs.

Square Enix has released Final Fantasy VII Remake patch 1.01 for PS4. The successful video game, a reformulation of the original 1997 work for PlayStation, receives its first update since the launch of the title last April, when it was put on sale temporarily (until April 2021) for the domestic platform of Sony. Let’s take a look at what’s new in this update; now available to all users.

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Version 1.01: all the news of the patch

The first thing that must be made clear is that version 1.01 of Final Fantasy VII Remake does not include major changes nor does it present any new features on the playable plane; is a patch focused on solving problems reported by users and guarantees a better gaming experience. This is the complete list of news:

Fixed crashes and crashes

Fixed framerate drops (frames per second) and image freezes

Fixed lag and stuttering problems (momentary search stops of the image)

Added improvements to game performance and stability

Added other minor fixes

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 is already in development

Regarding Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 (tentative name), Square Enix is ​​already working on its development, but currently we do not know the platform or platforms on which it will be released and, far from it, its release date. The next big date can be this or, on the contrary, Final Fantasy XVI, one of the big names of the last presentation event of PlayStation 5 – where it will be exclusive on console. Naoki Yoshida’s team (Final Fantasy XIV) is in charge of this installment, which recovers the medieval spirit and will inherit real-time action mechanics from these latest iterations.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available exclusively for PS4. As of April 2021, it will be able to be launched on other platforms. In addition, it will be backward compatible on PS5, so that we can play its physical or digital version on the new Sony home console from this November 19.



