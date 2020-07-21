Final Fantasy VII Remake: The story has just begun

The producer of the remake and director of the original anticipates a project full of stories; they want to launch it as soon as possible.

The interview in which several Final Fantasy VII Remake developers have participated has been published in the new issue of Famitsu magazine. Tetsuya Nomura and Yoshinori Kitase, director and producer of the video game, respectively, have chatted about the following installments of the project. The second part has already entered full production phase, but there is still no established launch window. In any case, Kitase has advanced that “the story of Final Fantasy VII has just begun.”

Nomura is aware that expectations are high, as are the desire to know details about the future of the project. “We know that everyone wants the next delivery quickly. We will launch it as soon as possible ”, he assures, without giving any clue about a possible approximate date. “After analyzing the quality of the first installment, we hope that the next one will be even better.” Nomura works to produce a more polished experience, so he asks the players for patience. “I think we will be able to set the direction clearly when we officially announce it.” And when will that expected announcement take place? At the moment, absolute silence.

Coronavirus, Madame M and new generation

Square Enix’s new production has suffered slight problems from the coronavirus, but the company specified that it would not affect development too much. In the Famitsu interview, they have also reported that Madame M’s massage scene at Mercado Muro had to be filed down so that it did not affect the game’s age rating.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was released on April 10 as a temporary exclusive to PlayStation 4. The developers have not confirmed more versions, nor if it will adapt the product to the new generation of consoles. Be that as it may, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are backward compatible, so hopefully it will at least run smoothly. Whether or not there will be improvement is still a mystery.



