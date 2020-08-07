Final Fantasy VII Remake surpasses 5 million copies sold

Square Enix’s reimagining of the classic has sold fewer physical copies than expected, but the digital business has grown stronger.

In the first days since its launch, Square Enix announced that they had sold more than 3.5 million copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake (including units shipped to stores). The Japanese company has updated its figures and confirmed that this number has multiplied to more than 5 million units sold digitally and distributed. This was revealed by the Japanese in a message posted on social networks.

“We want to send a thank you the size of Midgar to everyone who has supported Final Fantasy VII Remake,” they comment in a tweet. “We have distributed and sold more than 5 million copies digitally around the world, making this game the best-selling digital title on PlayStation in Square Enix’s history.” The message of celebration does not silence the problems derived from the coronavirus. In the report of financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which began on April 1, the company has made it clear that physical sales have performed below expectations.

We’d like to share a Midgar-sized THANK YOU to everyone who has supported #FinalFantasy VII Remake. We shipped and digitally sold over five million copies worldwide, which has made #FF7R the highest selling digital release on the PlayStation platform in #SquareEnix history! pic.twitter.com/f6vaDSHukD — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) August 7, 2020

The Square Enix interpretation

“Sales of physical copies of the game have been lower than initially expected” due to the action of COVID-19, which has slowed down the distribution process. “In contrast, digital sales grew significantly, which has helped drive profitability. This, combined with the launch of Trials of Mana and licensing revenues, has resulted in an increase in net sales and operating income compared to the same period last fiscal year. ”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available temporarily exclusively for PlayStation 4. Those who have not yet enjoyed the adventure of Cloud and company have the opportunity to get the game at a discount, as reported by Square Enix itself. This temporary rebate applies to both digital and physical copies.



